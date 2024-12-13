Cabinet councillor praises ‘great progress’ on Eastbourne climate goals

Cabinet councillors in Eastbourne have welcomed progress toward its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 including an 18.3% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across the borough.

An annual update report presented to Cabinet on December 11 highlighted strides in reducing emissions and outlines successful ongoing local efforts, the council said.

Councillor Jim Murray, Cabinet Member for Carbon Neutral 2030 and Water Champion, said: "We are steadfast in our commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. The great progress detailed in this report underscores our dedication to creating a sustainable future for Eastbourne."

The report reveals reductions in emissions from council operations, including a 33% decrease in gas emissions, a 49% decline in electricity emissions, and a 31% downturn in fleet fuel emissions.

Despite initial increases after the pandemic, emissions have steadily declined due to asset rationalisation, a lease review, and a switch to 100% renewable electricity, the council added.

The council said other key highlights from the report include:

- A total reduction of 18.3% (62ktCO2e) in greenhouse gas emissions across Eastbourne over four years.

- Borough-wide engagement in sustainable practices including tree planting, the opening of the Eastbourne Scrap Store, and the Eastbourne Food Partnership's Sustainable Food Places Bronze Award.

Councillor Murray added: “From residents embracing sustainable practices to local organisations championing eco-friendly initiatives, I am delighted we are witnessing positive changes across the borough. Collective effort is the driving force behind this progress and we will continue to work with community partners, businesses, and local people to achieve our climate goals.”