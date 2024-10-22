Call for residents and groups to help make Lewes a swift-friendly town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cabinet councillor is urging residents and organisations to join with Lewes District Council to support work to make Lewes a swift-friendly town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, praised Lewes Swift Supporters, volunteers trying to make Lewes a great place for the birds.

She said: “The Lewes Swift Supporters are undertaking wonderful work to make Lewes a swift-friendly town by installing nest boxes and monitoring the health of the breeding population that visit each year. Our own housing and development teams will look for opportunities to install swift boxes and I hope homeowners and business owners in the area will consider doing the same.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes District Council said swifts are popular locally but are on the UK red list of birds under threat. The council said swift numbers have declined by 62 per cent between 1995 and 2021, partly because of the lack of suitable nest spaces under roof eaves due to the demolition or renovation of older buildings.

Audrey Jarvis and The Mayor of Lewes, councillor Imogen Makepeace

Councillor Emily O’Brien said: "I’d also like to offer particular thanks to Audrey Jarvis who is a driving force behind so many fantastic initiatives to improve the natural environment in Lewes, including in her role as Secretary of Lewes Swift Supporters.”

Visit www.e-voice.org.uk and search for Lewes Swift Supporters.

Councillor Imogen Makepeace, a founder member of Lewes Swift Supporters, said: “I am enthusiastic about this title for the town because it recognises all the work residents are doing to help biodiversity. From wildflowers in verges, to the pollinator corridor in the High Street, new trees, green roofs, wetland restoration, organic allotments, schools composting and residents hand weeding their streets to avoid glyphosate spraying, there will be an increase in flying insects, a vital food sources for our iconic birds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audrey Jarvis said: “I’m delighted that Lewes District Council is committed to supporting swifts and continuing their fantastic work to encourage greater biodiversity across the district. Council officers have worked with Lewes Swift Supporters to record active swift nests on properties owned by the authority so that they may be safeguarded during renovations. Officers have also provided invaluable help in finding new sites where Lewes Urban Arboretum can plant trees and hedgerows for wildlife, and they have jointly funded some of their projects.”