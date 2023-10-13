Multiple dead catsharks were found by a beachgoer in Worthing this week.

Roja Kerr, from London, was visiting Worthing on Tuesday (October 10) and decided to take a walk along the beach.

“I was walking along the beach towards Goring, and I made a shocking discovery,” Roja said.

"I found 27 small dead sharks washed up within less than an hour walking.

The Environment Agency told Sussex World that – due to the ‘condition and placement’ the catsharks were found on the beach – ‘this is not pollution incident’. Photo: Roja Kerr

“I photographed all of them. I can't identify all of the species but there were two definite small-spotted catsharks, the rest were various smooth-hounds.

"It was a sad and grim scene when I found several bodies within a few metres of each other.

“I assumed at first it had died from natural causes but then I found the others and wondered what on Earth had happened to them.

"It is worrying when animals die in large numbers like this.”

The Environment Agency told Sussex World that – due to the ‘condition and placement’ the catsharks were found on the beach – ‘this is not pollution incident’.

Nick Rogers, senior fisheries and conservation officer for the Sussex Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (IFCA) said: Officers have been out to the locations of the reported strandings to investigate and are satisfied it is not the result of anything untoward.

"Unfortunately, this type of event can occasionally happen, and it is hard to pinpoint a direct cause. The recent rough weather conditions could have led to increased fish mortality in certain areas, with the receding tide leaving these remains on the beach.

"It could also be linked to localised fisheries discards, however there is no direct evidence to support this and it is not prohibited.

"Incidentally, Sussex IFCA are currently developing a voluntary Code of Conduct for elasmobranch species (sharks, skates and rays) with guidance from the Shark Trust, in order to help reduce fishing related mortality.”

According to the Shark Trust, small-spotted catsharks are ‘small and slender’, with lots of small dark spots and blotches.

They are among the ‘most abundant shark species in British waters’, the trust said.

A profile on the trust’s website added: “Being a coastal species, they’re often encountered by divers and snorkellers.”

Smooth-hounds, according to britishseafishing.co.uk, are a shallow water shark species, which favour sandy, shingle and light broken ground, and ‘tend to stay clear of heavy, rocky ground’.