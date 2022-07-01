The money will be used to purchase land in the Chichester Harbour Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty – a unique landscape with a rich network of habitats supporting tens of thousands of migrating shore birds, as well as rare mammals, plants, insects and marine life.

The harbour’s special environment is fragile and is under threat now more than at any time in its past, according to John Nelson CBE DL, the Chairman of the Chichester Harbour Trust.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday June 30, trustees, partners and supporters of the Trust celebrated 20 years of the charity with a reception at Chichester Yacht Club. The Chichester Harbour Trust now protects 13 sites with over 275 acres in the Harbour, and that portfolio is set to expand during the coming months.

Fighting fund is launched to protect Chichester Harbour. l-r Nigel Atkinson, Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nicky Horter and John Nelson from Chichester Harbour Trust, Dame Susan Pyper, Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, and the Duchess of Norfolk.

Dame Susan Pyper, in one of her final engagements as HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex said: “It has been a great pleasure to act as Patron for such a passionate and proactive charity that is so wholeheartedly dedicated to protecting Chichester Harbour for all, and I wish it every success for the next 20 years – and beyond.”

Mr Nelson said: “We have so much to celebrate in our 20 years and have come a long way since we started out in 2002 – but we recognise the challenges that the Harbour is facing, as never before, and are fully equipped to embrace them.” He launched the new Fighting Fund campaign for the Trust, with the aspiration to raise at least £1.5m during the next year to help safeguard the future of the harbour.

“We need to increase our fire-power; a significant capital fund will put us in a much stronger position to be able to purchase land when it comes to market.”