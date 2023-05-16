Chichester Harbour Trust: District council shake-up provides 'major opportunity'

The recent Lib Dem takeover of Chichester District Council provides a ‘major opportunity’ for environmental recover, Chichsester Harbour Trust has said.

In a statement calling for changes to the local plans and the strengthening of relationships, a spokesperson for the Trust has described the recent election results as giving the district ‘major opportunity’ for reversing a ‘potential catastrophe’ for the district and Harbour.

It comes as the Liberal Democrats secured a majority of seats on Chichester District Council at the local elections on Friday, May 5.

A spokesperson for the Chichester Harbour Trust has said in a statement today (Tuesday, May 16): “The remarkable shift in the local election results to a Lib Dem-led Chichester District Council provides a major opportunity for the District and Chichester Harbour to be put on a path to environmental recovery - reversing what was becoming a potential catastrophe for the district and the Harbour.

Chichester Harbour. Picture by Derek Martin

"It is clear the community want change now. They want common sense policies with strong leadership, something that has been absent in recent Chichester history.

“We, at the Chichester Harbour Trust, are calling for: Major changes in the local plan to avoid the massive environmental impact on Chichester Harbour in terms of over development, public health, landscape, biodiversity, water quality and recreation

“- Specifically, we are calling for a moratorium on all significant new development while changes to the local plan are developed and until plans for the essential infrastructure are put in place.

“- A strong proactive energetic relationship to be developed by the CDC with the Environment Agency, Natural England, OFWAT, Southern Water, the agricultural community, the Chichester Harbour Conservancy and ourselves to develop specific plans radically to improve the water quality in the Harbour and its surroundings rapidly.

“- Difficult as it may be, develop a constructive dialogue with current Westminster government ministers (something that has been sadly lacking) in order to ensure their housing policy does not ignore the unique circumstances of Chichester, the Harbour, the AONB and its juxtaposition with the South Downs National Park.

“- To ensure that CDC has the right professional expertise and support to execute these changes.