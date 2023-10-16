A local resident has been campaigning to save a ‘much admired’ tree in Chichester after plans were approved to cut it down.

Plans to fell a eucalyptus tree in the grounds of St Mary’s Almshouses in St Martin’s Square were given the go-ahead last month. The application, submitted on August 14, stated that the tree ‘has advanced decay… which extends significantly into the root system and main stem to a height of approximately four-metres’.

It said if the tree were to fall, there could be ‘ significant consequences’ due to its location in the city centre.

Despite this, John Townend of St Martin’s Square has been campaigning for the tree to be saved.

A local resident has been campaigning to save a ‘much admired’ tree in the grounds of St Mary's Almshouse, Chichester, after plans were approved to cut it down. Photo: John Townend

He said: “This tree is a real feature of the Conservation Area.

"It has been there for many years and is much admired by visitors to the city, particularly when viewed from Little London car park.

“It is in leaf throughout the year and its position and shape complements the massive tiled roof of St Mary’s.”

Mr Townend also alleged that nearby residents were not informed of the application being submitted and were unable to have their say on the matter.

He added: “Hence the neighbouring occupants were completely unaware of the application and it is unsurprising that only two objections were received.

"The local residents were universally dismayed when they heard of the plan to fell the tree.”

In response to these concerns, a spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: "Members of the public did submit representations which were reviewed before a decision was made.

“It was considered that the tree was in poor condition and showing signs of major decline.

“It is a non-indigenous species and was found not to warrant TPO (Tree Preservation Order) status.

“The felling was considered acceptable in this instance.”

A spokesperson for St Mary’s Almshouse added: “No one wishes to see the loss of a mature tree and so this not a decision that we have come to lightly.