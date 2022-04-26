Buckingham Park Primary School has been awarded £4366.92 to ensure a greener future, with children planting a leafy selection of fruit and woodland trees in the grounds.

The donation was in support of Children’s Mental Health Week, with the team at Focus Foundation saying it recognised the positive impact green spaces can have on physical and mental wellbeing, and that tree planting provided an incredible way for youngsters to connect with nature while helping the planet.

Planting trees at Buckingham Park Primary School in Shoreham

Elaine Goodman, trustee at Focus Foundation, said: “This project enables the children at Buckingham Park Primary to create an environmental legacy for pupils of the future and the local community, so we’re immensely proud to be able to provide funding to support the tree planting, as well as being acutely aware of the huge positive impact that time outdoors can have upon mental wellbeing.”

The was launched on Monday, April 25, in partnership with Tree Action, a not-for-profit community interest company that organises tree planting events across Sussex to improve the environment, tackle climate change and improve the wellbeing of young people through connecting them with nature.

Karyn Astle, deputy headteacher, said: “We are extremely grateful to Focus Foundation and Tree Action for supporting Buckingham Park with a grant to fund the planting of 60 trees in our school grounds.

“We have a wonderful outside space and the new trees will enable us to extend our existing woodland area and orchard, in addition to adding interest to the boundaries of our field.

Focus Foundation trustee Elaine Goodman presents the cheque for £4366.92 to Buckingham Park Primary School headteacher Louise Swann and Tree Action director Ricky Purnell, watched by Focus Group volunteer Amanda Penny, far left, and, from right, Mandi Robertson from Focus Foundation, Focus Group volunteer Cayenne Seaforth-Craigwell and Chris Goodman, Focus Group co-founder and Focus Foundation trustee

“Not only will the trees provide much-needed shade in years to come but the planting of flowering species will encourage wildlife and promote biodiversity in the future.”

Children and teachers will lead the project, creating a fun hands-on experience which will instantly enhance outdoor spaces, benefit generations to come, provide homes and food for wildlife and have a positive impact on the environment.