Chris Packham and Sir David King issue warnings against London Gatwick expansion plans during key planning hearing

The Climate Specific Hearing, which took place at the Sandman Signature hotel, near Gatwick, is part of a six month-long planning inquiry by the Planning Inspectorate into Gatwick’s expansion plans.

The airport is proposing opening a second runway which would increase passenger numbers to up to 75 million passengers a year by the late 2030s, up from a record 46.5 million passengers in 2019, rising to more than 80 million passengers by 2047.

This would make Gatwick passenger numbers almost as large as Heathrow’s, and increase carbon emissions by 1 million tonnes a year and put the UK Government’s Carbon Budget Delivery Plan in even greater jeopardy.

Extinction Rebellion joined with local residents, Gatwick campaign groups, as well as local politicians and councillors, to demonstrate outside the Sandman Signature hotel – where the six month planning inquiry is being conducted – in support of the Climate Specific Hearing and to call on the inspectorate to oppose Gatwick Airport’s expansion plans. Picture courtesy of James Knapp

Chris Packham gave evidence on behalf of the Charlwood Society, which represents Charlwood and Hookwood villages.

He told the panel that the plans are ‘disastrous’ and asked the planning inspectors to consider their own children’s future.

He said: “Your decision is not only important in the short term, it will clearly define how you consider and care for the future health of yourselves, your children and grandchildren.

“This is not a casual choice that you can make on a contemporary whim or business case. It’s a choice that comes with a considerable legacy. What do you want that legacy to be? That you played a brave role in pulling life back from the brink, or you shoved it further towards hell in a handcart. That is your choice.

“Our government’s own climate change committee says there should be no more airport expansion until the aviation industry starts to cut its CO2 emissions. But if sanctioned, these plans would make Gatwick as big as Heathrow is now.”

Packham also denounced claims that sustainable aviation fuels offer a ‘green’ alternative to jet fuel.

“Let’s be very clear, the current celebration of sustainable aviation fuels is either poppycock or BS depending on your choice of language,” he said.

“Sustainable aviation fuel is unachievable, even at the rates we currently fly. Competition for arable land causes further biodiversity loss, rising food prices and water shortages, none of which we can countenance. In fact, so-called biofuel can actually result in even more emissions than fossil fuel.”

Former chief scientific adviser Sir David King, spoke on behalf of Betchworth Parish Council. He warned the panel that the climate crisis is already in a new critical phase with extreme events occurring faster than climate scientists have previously predicted.

Pointing to the heat dome in Canada, the wild fires in Greece, excessive temperatures in India and the increasingly rapid melting of the polar ice caps, he said: “For the Earth to navigate away from this precipice requires collective action at every level. For all of us to continue to exist in the way we do today means we have to move away from burning fossil fuels.”

He also warned that Gatwick’s expansion could become a stranded asset: “Just as new oil and gas recovery ventures are going to be stranded assets equally, the expansion of Gatwick Airport, which is going to take decades to reach its ultimate objective, is going to be fruitless because that kind of air travel will not be the way we can continue as a civilization.”

Tim Crosland, lawyer and director of climate justice charity PlanB, gave evidence on behalf of Dorking Climate Emergency.

He warned the panel that the historic European Court of Human Rights ruling against the Swiss government last month undermines any case for Gatwick’s expansion and brings to an end the UK government’s tendency to ignore its commitment to the Paris Agreement.

He said: “For the first time the court ruled that member states have a positive legal obligation arising under Article 8, which is the right to private and family life which encompasses our health and to implement policies to ensure compliance with the Paris Agreement. That ruling applies not just to Switzerland, but all 46 countries of the Council of Europe, including the UK.

“So plans to expand passenger capacity from Gatwick are incompatible with the 1.5 degrees limit, which demands an urgent reduction of emissions across all sectors of the economy including aviation. Inconvenient as that may be, following the decision in Strasburg, those overwhelming legal obstacles and development consent should be refused now.”

Witnesses at the hearing also raised concerns about the health impacts of the proposed expansion.

Peter Knapp, air quality researcher at Imperial College London and environmental activist, spoke on behalf of the Nutfield Preservation Society.

He told the panel: “Jet engines produce particles under 100 nanometers. They’re called ultra fine particles. These are so small that they can pass through the eyes. They’re so small that they can get into your blood. They’re so small that they can pass through your nose and into your brain. They cause cancers, strokes, diabetes, asthma, dementia, and heart disease. Ultra fine particles increase the risk of cancer mortality. Ten million of these are found in every cubic centimetre that you find at the end of a runway. They spread to nearby towns and villages.”

Pointing out that aviation emissions are responsible for an estimated 24,000 early deaths globally every year, he warned that Gatwick’s expansion would increase that number of early deaths and worsen pre-existing health conditions, especially in the neighbouring town of Horley.

He added: “The cost of the NHS from air pollution is at least £1.6bn from 2017 to 2025 and this does not even include the cost from ultra fine air pollution. When the limits of ultra fine particles are legislated for – and this will happen – then Gatwick will have to run at a lower capacity than it is run now and will be a huge waste of money and resources because, as David King says, it will become a stranded asset.”

Speaking on behalf of the Mole Valley, Epsom and Ewell Green Party, biologist George Tsakraklides gave an impassioned speech against the expansion plans. He warned the panel: “We are losing this planet like sand slipping through our fingers. As we speak everything around us is in a collapse trajectory.

“This, my dear friends, is the context which I want you to remember throughout this process, because you are living in the climate crisis and it is bigger than you, it is bigger than Gatwick and it is definitely bigger than the economy, jobs, flights, your friends, your family, global security. It’s bigger than food.

“It’s bigger than your children and everything you like to do in your spare time, because you won’t be able to do any of those things, if we continue on this path of self-destruction.”

Other witnesses at the hearing speaking against the expansion plans, included several local MPs, including Tom Tugendhat, Greg Clark, Mims Davies, Crispin Blunt, Andrew Griffith and Jeremy Quin.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “If approved, our growth plans will deliver £1 billion to the region’s economy every year, around 14,000 new jobs and vital new global connections. This will benefit thousands of individuals, families and businesses across the region for generations to come.

“Public scrutiny is a vital part of the planning process and it is important that all views are heard and considered. We are delighted with the strong support shown by many local people and businesses during recent hearings, including their desire to see the airport grow for the economic benefit of the area. We would like to thank them for their ongoing support. MPs from both sides of the House, local councillors, business groups and trade unions are also supportive.

“The airport’s plans include legally binding commitments to ensure noise levels are controlled and investment to improve roads around the airport, including separating local and airport traffic with flyovers at both terminals. No airspace changes are required as part of the airport’s Northern runway plans.”

