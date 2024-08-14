Cockshut Stream Restoration project in Lewes Brooks shortlisted for top award
and live on Freeview channel 276
The district council said the restoration, which is located within Lewes Brooks, saw the realignment of the Cockshut chalk stream, as well as the creation of six hectares of wetland.
The council said the area is now an oasis for wildlife is home to many birds, including herons, kingfishers, egret and snipe, as well as toads, sticklebacks, eels and newts. The area also contains grass snakes and many species of dragonfly.
Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, said: “Firstly, I want to thank our partners at the Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust, Lewes Railway Land Wildlife Trust, South Downs National Park Authority, Veolia Environmental Trust and Chris Butler Archaeological Services for all their amazing support and expertise in the delivery of this incredible partnership project. Whether you want to spot wildlife or immerse yourself in beautiful and tranquil surroundings, the Cockshut Stream Restoration Project is quickly becoming a popular location for people living locally and those from further afield.
“This new wetland is great news for the environment – improving biodiversity, helping with flood management and carbon storage, and enabling the stream to flow alongside native plants. It’s a real honour to be shortlisted for a South Downs National Park Design Award and I hope as many people as possible will visit the national park website and vote for the Cockshut River Restoration.”
People can support the Cockshut River Restoration and cast their vote in the People’s Choice category at www.southdowns.gov.uk/awards.
Peter King, director of the Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust, said: “It’s very exciting that we are seeing instant results in terms of increased biodiversity at the site, but also those species that were present before the restoration are now much more prevalent.”
The wetland features raised walkways and bridges so visitors can access the whole site. Dog walkers are asked to keep dogs on leads to help protect nesting ground birds in the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.