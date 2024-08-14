Cockshut Stream Restoration project in Lewes Brooks shortlisted for top award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lewes District councillor is calling on supporters of the Cockshut Stream Restoration to vote for the partnership project after it was shortlisted for a South Downs National Park Design Award.

The district council said the restoration, which is located within Lewes Brooks, saw the realignment of the Cockshut chalk stream, as well as the creation of six hectares of wetland.

The council said the area is now an oasis for wildlife is home to many birds, including herons, kingfishers, egret and snipe, as well as toads, sticklebacks, eels and newts. The area also contains grass snakes and many species of dragonfly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Peter King, Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust; councillor Emily O’Brien, Lewes District Council; Jan Knowlson, South Downs National Park; councillor Matthew Bird, Lewes Town Council; and Beverley Hunnybun, Railway Land Wildlife Trust

Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, said: “Firstly, I want to thank our partners at the Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust, Lewes Railway Land Wildlife Trust, South Downs National Park Authority, Veolia Environmental Trust and Chris Butler Archaeological Services for all their amazing support and expertise in the delivery of this incredible partnership project. Whether you want to spot wildlife or immerse yourself in beautiful and tranquil surroundings, the Cockshut Stream Restoration Project is quickly becoming a popular location for people living locally and those from further afield.

“This new wetland is great news for the environment – improving biodiversity, helping with flood management and carbon storage, and enabling the stream to flow alongside native plants. It’s a real honour to be shortlisted for a South Downs National Park Design Award and I hope as many people as possible will visit the national park website and vote for the Cockshut River Restoration.”

People can support the Cockshut River Restoration and cast their vote in the People’s Choice category at www.southdowns.gov.uk/awards.

Peter King, director of the Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust, said: “It’s very exciting that we are seeing instant results in terms of increased biodiversity at the site, but also those species that were present before the restoration are now much more prevalent.”

The wetland features raised walkways and bridges so visitors can access the whole site. Dog walkers are asked to keep dogs on leads to help protect nesting ground birds in the area.