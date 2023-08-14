Businesses and community organisations across Adur and Worthing are invited to a community conference encouraging everyone to work together to reach net zero in the climate emergency.

Climate Resilience Centre Worthing (CREW), Transition Town Worthing (TTW) and Green Tides are hosting the free Working Together to Reach Net Zero community conference in October, in partnership with Community Works.

Organisers say it is shaping up to be an inspiring, interactive event, where organisations will be able to take away practical advice and tools, whatever stage they are at in their journey to net zero and cost savings.

The conference will be at the Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, on Thursday, October 19, from 3pm to 5pm. The bar will be open and free finger foods with tea and coffee will be provided. For more information and to register, visit www.communityworks.org.uk/events/working-together-to-reach-net-zero-community-conference

Working Together to Reach Net Zero – Community Conference. Picture: Community Works / Submitted

The aim is to create a resilient and sustainable future for Adur, Worthing, and the wider region but bringing together community and business, inspiring them with examples of cost-saving and carbon-saving.

Discover how community and business collaboration can drive climate resilience and mitigation efforts, while benefiting local businesses on their journey to net zero.

Community organisations, local business owners and employees responsible for driving eco change in Adur, Worthing, or across West Sussex are invited to the conference.

Expert speakers will showcase real-world examples of innovation and success stories from organisations that have already made significant progress in reducing their carbon footprint, and cost savings.