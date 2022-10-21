We welcomed the article in last week’s Observer by Cllr Julia Hilton about green spaces at the end of which she argued for a planning obligation for community growing for the draft Local Plan. As she pointed out, this is an approach being adopted elsewhere in the country by planning authorities.

SEE ALSO: Bringing Hastings groundskeeping back in house backed

As the Hastings and St Leonards Allotment Federation, this is an issue which we raised with the previous council leader and Cllr Maya Evans back in March and received a sympathetic response, with officers asked to do some preparatory drafting on this idea.

Alottments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allotments in the town have an unprecedentedly long waiting list. Issues of food poverty are probably exacerbating this situation. We realise that it would be unrealistic to expect the council to provide resources to create new allotment sites to help local people grow more of their own food.