Community plot attracting wildlife thanks to Chichester City Council donation

The pond in our new community plot is looking forward to another year of attracting damselflies, pond skaters, blackbirds and great tits thanks to a community grant from Chichester City Council.

Last April the St James Road Allotment Association was given the opportunity to turn a neglected plot next to its shop in the shed into a community resource and wildlife area. The £400 grant funded three water butts to save 630 litres of rainwater from the shed shop roof and a pond liner, underlay fabric and native plants, aquatic pots and soil. Every penny was made to count.

We drew up a plan that encompassed wildlife, a 3.5 square metre pond and a grassy space where we could hold summer events, including vegetable competitions and educational days for allotment holders and their children.

“Volunteers wanted” went up on the allotment blackboard, and over the winter the site was levelled and prepared. We’ve begged, borrowed, been donated and paid for three fruit bushes and dwarfing rootstock trees, herbs, flower seeds, a little shed for tools and a bench. We also have compost bays made from pallets – all put together by more volunteers. The bench has proved particularly popular both for viewing the pond and enjoying the scent of a wigwam of sweetpeas put next to it last year.

St James Allotment volunteers from the Richmond Fellowship (cc - Keith Morgan)

The pond was dug by volunteers and the underlay and liner were fitted before it was filled with rainwater. A variety of suitable plants were planted and the area was finished off with a mulch of stones and gravel that are abundant on the site.

Trainees from the Apuldram Centre, a charity for adults with learning difficulties, and Waythrough, the mental health peer support charity, who have plots at St James helped with construction of a wooden fence and planting round the pond.

Nectar-rich plants in the fenced area provide an excellent insect habitat and cover in the winter. St James Road Allotment has an abundance of slow worms and we want to continue to protect them as much as possible. One of the things we want to demonstrate this year is how every allotment could provide a home for its slow worms.

The growing areas demonstrate best practice and new ideas to both new and long-term allotmenteers. In the longer term there will be gooseberries, raspberries, plums, greengages, currants and cooking apples to pick. We plan also to plant green manures and plants that attract pollinators so that we provide food for them for a longer period over the growing year.

St James Allotment pond (cc - Keith Morgan)

Our plot has helped to create a vibrant, active and thriving community that is safe, socially inclusive and caring. We are also helping to improve the environment at the allotment, making a space for nature.