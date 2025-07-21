Concern about ‘plight’ of ponies in East Sussex during soaring temperatures: council response says animals are ‘well looked after’

Two ponies on Landport Bottom, Lewes

A Lewes resident is raising concerns about the ‘plight’ of ponies that have been settled into an enclosure on Landport Bottom fields by Lewes Town Council.

Christine Park, a member of the Friends of Landport Bottom Association, wrote to Priory ward town councillors on Friday, July 11, to say many people were worried about the animals in the hot weather.

She said they were ‘without any shade whatsoever’ as the temperature ‘soars for the third time’.

The council has responded to say they take the wellbeing of the ponies seriously, adding that a vet has confirmed ‘their welfare is being well looked after’.

Ponies on Landport Bottom

Christine’s letter said the council considers the animals ‘working ponies’ used to being out in all weathers. She said the council provides the example of ponies in the New Forest.

She said: “But the horses in the New Forest are not fenced in but free to roam and to find shade when necessary, even to wade in the rivers to cool off. The horses and ponies here do not have those conditions.”

Christine said a ranger in the area insists equine advice has been taken on the matter. But she said: “I have spoken to several people involved with the welfare of horses who dispute that advice given, particularly in soaring temperatures.”

She said: “The argument that they are ‘working’ ponies and horses is inexcusable in this day and age. What does working in this context mean? It means working for man’s monetary advantage and convenience, in this instance also the convenience of the current Town Council.”

Christine added in her letter: “We understand that this is a trial – a trial that has been badly thought through.”

She said: “Also, there seems to be some contradiction to the notices that are put up each spring asking human walkers to stay on the paths to protect the nests of the skylarks. One look at the state of the fields now, especially those parts near the fences have been grazed right down to the soil. No room for nests to remain in those situations, also detrimental to the wild flowers the Council claim they are encouraging.”

Christine is asking that the horses and ponies are sent to a place with ‘proper access’ to shade as soon as possible. Her letter ended: “On behalf of the animals who can't speak for themselves, from all of us concerned, I am humbly asking you to do what you can to get the situation righted.”

The Sussex Express put Christine’s comments to Lewes Town Council. The council's response said the management plan for Landport Bottom Nature Reserve sets out their ten-year vision and goals for the site.

The council said: “Two of the key management actions are to protect and increase biodiversity by appropriate habitat practices and to manage livestock to the highest welfare standards. To ensure that we meet these objectives we follow advice from agencies such as Natural England and the South Downs National Park.

“The ponies are on the site initially as a trial to support the improvement of the rare chalk grassland. The use of ponies and other livestock as a traditional grazing method has been used across the South downs for thousands of years. There are currently similar conservation projects going on at local sites including Severn Sisters, Beachy head and on the Ashdown Forest. To ensure that all the welfare requirements of the livestock are met, we are working closely with the grazier, who checks them once or twice a day and Priors farm equine vets.”

Councillor Matthew Bird, Chair of the Buildings and Amenities Committee of Lewes Town Council added: “Native ponies are a traditional and effective way to manage chalk grassland. We take the wellbeing of these ponies seriously and we’re pleased the vet has confirmed their welfare is being well looked after. We will continue to monitor the site closely to balance Downland management aims with the needs of the local community.”

The council also included a statement from the vet who visited the site. She said: “It is my opinion that the environment provided is suitable for the two herds.”

She continued: “The ponies are kept in a suitably sized paddock, secured with electric fencing designed for livestock. There is ample grass available. Each enclosure had a suitably sized and filled water trough, and there was a good bordering of trees and hedging providing natural shelter from sun and rain. All of the ponies I saw were of good body condition score, with healthy-looking coats and appropriately shaped hooves. I saw no visible injuries or signs of lameness and they all appeared calm and content in their respective herds.”

The vet also said that the ponies are ‘native to the British Isles’ and ‘adapted to cope well with most of the weather conditions’ in the UK. She said they can seek shade from natural hedgerows at the field perimeters.

The council said: “We acknowledge that balancing the ecological needs of the site is a complex matter which Is why we are constantly monitoring the situation and adapting the grazing regime to the needs of the site accordingly. Flowers need to spread their seeds, skylarks nesting on the ground, the impact of too much rain or sunshine, livestock requiring the right amount of feed and water all need factoring into the overall management considerations. We have recently moved the ponies from the Tumuli to the Small field and will continue to move them across the site in accordance with the grazing requirements. We also recognise the importance of the site to local residents who use it for both recreational and wellbeing purposes and aim to support the needs of both as best we can.”

Visit www.lewes-tc.gov.uk/council-services/parks-and-open-spaces/landport-bottom-nature-reserve to find out more about the trial.