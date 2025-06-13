Consultation on conservation areas in Bognor Regis and Ferring

By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 13th Jun 2025, 15:54 BST

Two conservation area appraisals are to go out to public consultation following approval by Arun District Council.

Members of the council’s planning policy committee approved area character appraisals on the Ferring conservation area and Aldwick Road conservation area in Bognor Regis at a meeting on Thursday, June 12.

Consultation on the appraisals will last four weeks and, if only minor changes are needed, the appraisals will be adopted by the council at the end of consultation.

Officers identified eight spots in the Ferring area boundary to be altered, with the boundary to be extended in five places, including some 1930s retail buildings and another open space area.

Church Lane, Ferring, part of the Ferring Conservation Area. Picture: Googleplaceholder image
Church Lane, Ferring, part of the Ferring Conservation Area. Picture: Google

The boundary would be reduced in three areas of ‘modern mid to late twentieth century development’, whilst Aldwick Road’s area boundary would remain unchanged.

The committee was told Bognor Regis Town Council would be invited to comment as part of consultation, saying the Ferring area appraisal was prepared jointly with members of Ferring Parish Council.

Council officers said this was part of a scheme to appraise all 29 of the council’s conservation areas by 2028.

