Consultation on conservation areas in Bognor Regis and Ferring
Members of the council’s planning policy committee approved area character appraisals on the Ferring conservation area and Aldwick Road conservation area in Bognor Regis at a meeting on Thursday, June 12.
Consultation on the appraisals will last four weeks and, if only minor changes are needed, the appraisals will be adopted by the council at the end of consultation.
Officers identified eight spots in the Ferring area boundary to be altered, with the boundary to be extended in five places, including some 1930s retail buildings and another open space area.
The boundary would be reduced in three areas of ‘modern mid to late twentieth century development’, whilst Aldwick Road’s area boundary would remain unchanged.
The committee was told Bognor Regis Town Council would be invited to comment as part of consultation, saying the Ferring area appraisal was prepared jointly with members of Ferring Parish Council.
Council officers said this was part of a scheme to appraise all 29 of the council’s conservation areas by 2028.
