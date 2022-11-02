The events are held online to reduce the emissions of attendees and make them accessible to all. Each event will be for one hour with a Q&A session.

CAGNE committee chair, Sally Pavey, said: “As Gatwick Airport looks to go to government early next year with plans to rebuild the emergency runway as a second runway, CAGNE feels it is important to bring the latest factual information to the public’s attention, with so much greenwashing by aviation, Gatwick Airport, and government.”

The line-up includes:

CAGNE, the umbrella aviation community and environment group for Sussex, Surrey, and Kent, are delighted to organise a second series of FREE online talks to bring keynote speakers to an easily accessible platform on how aviation is impacting our planet and local environments. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Tuesday, November 8, 7.30pm – Tim Johnson, director of aviation environment federation: Keynote speaker on the impact aviation has on the planet

Thursday, November, 7.30pm – John Stewart, UK Noise Association: Noise: The Cinderella pollutant and its forgotten victims

Wednesday, November 16, 6.30pm – Baroness Jenny Jones of Moulsecoomb: Keynote speaker on sustainable transport, environment and air quality

Thursday, November 17, 7.30pm – An ex-pilot and an aviation engineer to speak: Keynote speakers on how the aviation industry must change to meet jet zero and net zero

The first series of Time is Ticking took place in 2021 and was welcomed by all attendees. The series of talks continues to be held as part of the CAGNE environmental campaign #pledgetoflyless to educate the consumer about the impact flying has on us all.

Residents can join the mailing list by emailing [email protected]