A large slab of concrete wall that appears to be overhanging a cliff above Newhaven West beach is causing concern.

The BBC reported recently that resident Richard Weston is worried about the number of people walking at the base of the cliff.

They said he described the concrete as ‘teetering’ at the top of the cliff, saying it looked unstable with ‘much erosion beneath it’.

Lewes District Council has issued a warning, saying the concrete slab ‘has been in situ for many years’.

The cliffs above Newhaven West beach seen in 2023. Photo: Google Street View

A council spokesperson said: “It has become more visible and exposed as the cliff has steadily eroded. Due to its size and location, we are liaising with engineering specialists with experience of working on cliff faces along the south coast and the Maritime Coastguard Agency. Cliffs are inherently dangerous. Members of the public must adhere to warning signs and stay away from the area at the top and bottom of the cliff face.”