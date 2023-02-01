Councillor announces new community garden project for Newhaven

The project will provide gardening space for both school children and the public.

Cllr Sean Macleod is chair of the project in partnership with Denton Primary School, whose forest school was struggling for space.

He said: “The community garden will provide a great asset to the community. It will teach children and adults about biodiversity, and we will teach people what they can grow at home and in their own gardens helping with the cost-of-living crisis we face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The school will benefit as its forest school will have access to the garden. We want a garden that Denton can be proud off.”

Denton community garden plans.

Cllr Macleod suggested the project, which will start building in October. The project has so far fundraised £50,000, including a Santa event at The Flying Fish in South Heighton.