Councillors approve the creation of a new Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve

Eastbourne Borough Council Cabinet councillors have given the go-ahead for plans to create a new ‘super’ nature reserve with partners to join up nature conservation efforts.

The Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve would cover 1,200 hectares by extending Lullington Heath National Nature Reserve (NNR) and including parts of Eastbourne Downland managed by Eastbourne Borough Council.

Councillor Jim Murray, Cabinet Member for Carbon Neutral 2030, said: “This is a landmark project signifying our shared commitment with partners to nature conservation and the restoration of precious chalk habitats.

“The creation of this Seaford to Eastbourne Super National Nature Reserve, known as The Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve, would not only protect the unique biodiversity of the region but also contribute to cleaner water, improved air quality, and climate change resilience. By restoring and connecting habitats, the project aims to enhance the natural environment for both wildlife and people.”

The project is a collaboration between Eastbourne Borough Council, Forestry England, Seaford Town Council, Sussex Wildlife Trust, South Downs National Park Authority, South East Water, National Trust, and Natural England.

At 63 hectares, Lullington Heath NNR, situated north of Friston Forest, is currently an ecological island of rare chalk heath and grassland in a landscape surrounded by farmland, as well as multiple Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs).

Key goals of the project include; protecting and restoring chalk habitats by improving the condition of existing Sites of Special Scientific Interest, enhancing water security by protecting the chalk aquifers beneath the Downs, creating a resilient landscape by restoring and connecting habitats and promoting public engagement by offering opportunities for people to experience and learn about the natural world.

Natural England will begin the approval process for the council to become an Approved Body to manage the NNR, ensuring that nature conservation remains the primary focus while supporting other activities such as recreational use and scientific research on land within the declaration.

Councillor Murray added: “Designation as The Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve would bring national recognition of this area’s importance and is likely to have the additional benefit of making new funding sources available.”