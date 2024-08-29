Cowdray’s historic Queen Elizabeth Oak nominated for Woodland Trust Tree of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Queen Elizabeth Oak located in Cowdray’s Deer Park has been nominated for the Woodland Trust Tree of the Year Award 2024. A shortlist of 12 trees along the theme of “Magnificent Oaks” have been chosen by the Trust with the winning tree going forward to the European Tree of the Year Award.

The Queen Elizabeth Oak is one of the most special trees on the Cowdray Estate and is estimated to be well over a 1,000 years old. Legend has it, that it was named after Queen Elizabeth I sheltered under the magnificent oak on her hunting visit to the Estate in 1591.

Nina Williams, the Head Forester at Cowdray, said: “We are delighted that one of the most special trees on the Estate has been nominated for this award. We hope that the public will vote for the Queen Elizabeth Oak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is humbling to think of all the incredible history that this magnificent sentinel in the landscape has witnessed over the course of its lifetime. Who knows what events it will stand witness to in the future, as this tree could be here for another 1000 years.”

The Queen Elizabeth Oak is a huge hollow pollard Sessile Oak with a girth of over 12 metres, making it one of the oldest and largest oak trees in the UK. It is hollow with a cavity large enough for several people to stand in.

The cavity is part of the trees natural aging and was in part caused by a lightning strike. Although the tree is hollow it is in excellent health. A recent LIDAR digital scan of the tree showed that the main trunk in up to 6ft thick in some places. The tree also shows healthy annual growth and produces live seed every year.

The tree has survived so long because it's been pollarded over the last 1,000 years. Pollarding is a pruning system in which the top and branches of a tree are removed to encourage new growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Queen Elizabeth Oak was selected as one of 50 historic trees for Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee and as one of 75 nationally important trees for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The tree also featured in paintings and photos of the Queens Green Canopy Ancient Trees in Sotherby’s in London.

As well as voting in the competition, The Woodland Trust is asking the public to sign its Living Legends petition, calling for stronger laws around cutting down valuable trees. It said that the list highlights that ancient trees have very little legal protection.

Voting is open until October 21st. To vote for the Queen Elizabeth Oak on the Woodland Trust website, please visit: https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/trees-woods-and-wildlife/british-trees/tree-of-the-year/