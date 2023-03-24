Crawley Borough Council's successful bid to improve energy efficiency of 408 council homes

Crawley Borough Council has successfully bid for £6.8m from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund to improve the energy efficiency of council homes.

The money will help pay for 408 of the least energy efficient homes in Crawley to have loft insulation, cavity wall insulation, external wall insulation and replacement windows as part of a complete energy-saving retrofit.

The improvements – in council-owned properties in Bewbush, Broadfield and Ifield – will save tenants a minimum of £285 per year on energy bills as well as 1.3 tons of carbon each, per year, per household.

This work will be completed over the next two years as part of the council’s plan towards achieving its net zero targets – emissions reduced by at least 50 per cent and as close to net zero as possible by 2030, and to reach net zero by 2040 at the very latest.

Councillor Sandra Buck, Cabinet member for Housing, said: “This is fantastic news.

“The grant funding – matched by the council – will transform the energy efficiency of hundreds of our homes, save tenants money on their bills and reduce our carbon emissions.”

This £6.8m funding – which will be match-funded by the council – is part of £778m for 107 projects across England as part of wave 2.1 of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

For more information about home energy visit crawley.gov.uk/energy

For more information about the council’s route to net zero visit crawley.gov.uk/climateemergency

