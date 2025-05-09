Cycle, sail or walk to help Solent marine life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraising event called the Solent Wave will see participants cycle, sail or walk to raise awareness and help protect the Solent’s marine life

Blue Marine Foundation and the Solent Seascape Project have organised the event for June 21 and those taking part can choose from three activities: cycling 130km from London to the Solent along some of the UK's most picturesque cycling routes, sailing 15 nautical miles across the Solent with James Harayda, managing director of the Gentoo Sailing Team or enjoying a nature walk through Chichester Harbour.

For those choosing to walk along the beautiful south coast, Climpson & Sons coffee stops will be available along the route, with volunteers stationed at various points. Children can also get involved in an arts and crafts project along the way.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet members of the Blue Marine and Solent Seascape teams throughout the day to learn more about their work in the Solent and beyond. The event will conclude with a celebratory BBQ at The Boat House in Chichester Marina. Kids eat free at BBQ if they come along with parents.

“The Solent has been home to the Gentoo Sailing Team for five years, so I’m delighted to invite you to join us for The Solent Wave as we sail from Bramble Bank to Chichester Marina in support of Blue Marine Foundation and the Solent Seascape Project,” shares James Harayda.

The Solent is a dynamic network of harbours, islands, estuaries, and sandbanks, home to an incredible diversity of wildlife and habitats, including seagrass meadows, saltmarshes, and internationally important seabird nesting sites.

However, vital habitats across the region are being lost, and the biodiversity they support is in decline. The Solent Seascape Project, a collaboration of ten partner organisations, has been recognised as an official United Nations Ocean Decade Action. Its long-term vision is to restore the region from a degraded state to a thriving, interconnected, and naturally expanding ecosystem.

The Solent Wave is not just a chance to enjoy a day out in one of the country’s most stunning natural seascapes, but also an opportunity to contribute to its protection and future wellbeing. Entry fees range between £275 for cycling to free for the walk, with the option to just join the BBQ for £50 which includes a donation. See further details online.

To register, please visit https://just-pedal.com/solentwave/ and join the waterfront celebration to help protect our seascape!