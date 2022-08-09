Dead seal left on Eastbourne beach for almost two weeks

Helen Nayler said: “It has been there now for nearly two weeks in the height of the season.

"I have tried to have it removed by the correct people but to no avail.

“Some of my swim group think it may have been covered in stones but it stinks.

The seal on Eastbourne beach

"The local council have been informed and I have been assured it will be removed.

“I hope this is dealt with as it really is awful.”

Ms Nayler added: “I am amazed and saddened these dead mammals are not being removed as soon as they are reported.

“I am part of the sea swim group who normally go there and it is rancid now as it has been sitting there for about twelve days.”

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said the seal has since been removed from the eastern end of the beach where it was found.