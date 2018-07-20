Decision due on Newhaven concrete plant

East Sussex County Council is set to decide on a controversial planning application to build a concrete and aggregates plant in Newhaven.

The council’s regulatory planning committee is set to make a decision on the plans at a meeting on Wednesday (July 25).

According to council documents nearly 1,100 residents have written letters objecting to the scheme. Meanwhile more than 3,200 people have signed a petition which describes the plans as ‘inappropriate development’. Only one letter of support was received, council documents say.

A number of other groups – including Lewes District Council and the Sussex Wildlife Trust – have also raised formal objections to the plan.

A protest is also expected to take place outside of County Hall before the planning committee meets.

However, the proposals are recommended for approval subject to a range of planning conditions.

The proposed conditions include a requirement for the developer - Brett Aggregates Limited – to provide £20,000 towards the Sussex Local Wildlife Sites Initiative and £15,000 to projects covered by the Newhaven Air Quality Action Plan.

If approved the development would be split into three stages. A fourth stage – to build a concrete block making facility – was withdrawn earlier this year.

Huw Oxburgh , Local Democracy Reporting Service