Deer found tangled in electric fencing near Herstmonceux

A woman discovered the animal on her property in Sandhill Lane, Bodle Street Green on the morning on Tuesday, February 15.

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (East Sussex WRAS) said it was called to the incident and sent two veterinary ambulances – including a technical rescue ambulance from its hospital in Whitesmith.

Rescuers Trevor Weeks MBE, Katie Nunn Nash, Keith Ring, Ellie Langridge and Andy May attended.

WRAS founder Mr Weeks said, “The deer was well entangled but luckily had been swinging round a tree which was restricting the distance in which the deer could move.

“The flat electric rope, often used to divide horse fields into smaller paddocks, was luckily turned off.”

A WRAS spokesperson said a special walk-to-wards net was used to control the fallow buck which was thrashing around trying to free itself.

The spokesperson said, “The most dangerous part is gaining control of such a deer.

The deer in Sandhill Lane, Bodle Street Green. Picture from East Sussex WRAS SUS-220216-113433001

“Once the deer’s movements had been restricted using the walk-to-wards net, Keith grabbed the antlers, Trevor grabbed the rear legs and once on the floor, Katie jumped onto the back and shoulders of the deer.

“This allowed Andy and Ellie to start working on removing the huge amount of rope attached to the antlers.”

WRAS said these rescues have to be done quickly to avoid the deer having a heart attack, which could happen within 30 minutes.

Fortunately, this rescue took less than eight minutes.

The deer in Sandhill Lane, Bodle Street Green. Picture from East Sussex WRAS SUS-220216-113422001

Once cut free and the rescue net removed, rescuers released the deer in a coordinated manner to avoid injury.

Mr Weeks said, “The deer ran off strongly across the field and didn’t look back.”

East Sussex WRAS has urged people to not attempt similar rescues themselves as they are dangerous and can have fatal consequences for humans and the deer.

WRAS has also advised residents to not cut deers free, to keep their distance and to call their local wildlife rescue service for help and advice.

The deer in Sandhill Lane, Bodle Street Green. Picture from East Sussex WRAS SUS-220216-113443001