An Eastbourne Herald reader has submitted a fascinating photo today (Saturday, October 14) of what could be a black swan.

Gillian Nicol said she took the photo of what appears to be the elusive bird, which is rarely seen in the UK, at about 11am off the coast near Meads.

The British Trust for Ornithology has said on their website: “Striking large black waterbird that occasionally escapes from captivity and which now breeds regularly in the wild. This popular ornamental species, introduced from Australia, is occasionally encountered in the wild, mostly as single individuals but sometimes in small groups. The species favours rivers and freshwater lakes.”

Does this photo show a rare black swan off the coast of Eastbourne?

The BTO said that males are slightly larger than females and both have mostly black plumage with a red bill and white flight feathers.