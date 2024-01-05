Dolphin found dead on West Sussex beach - 'Somebody should give it a post-mortem'

The death of a dolphin, found on a West Sussex beach, has been described as ‘not unusual’.

Military veteran Hamish Neathercoat said he was ‘extremely concerned’ to find a dead dolphin washed up on Climping beach at 10am on New Years’ Day (Monday).

The local resident said: “It’s just sad because it’s a big animal and there could be many of them.

"A friend who runs a fishing boat said there’s a pod of dolphins or porpoises. It’s because there’s a lot of fish.

"To see them washed up as a carcass is a shame. I think somebody should take it away and give it a post-mortem. That’s what they normally do.

“I swim down down there all year round and a dolphin regularly joins me and swims over me. I just hope it’s not the one I swim with.”

A second dead dolphin reportedly washed up on Hove beach on New Years’ Eve.

