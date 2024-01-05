BREAKING

Dolphin found dead on West Sussex beach - 'Somebody should give it a post-mortem'

The death of a dolphin, found on a West Sussex beach, has been described as ‘not unusual’.
By Sam Morton
Published 5th Jan 2024, 13:47 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 14:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Military veteran Hamish Neathercoat said he was ‘extremely concerned’ to find a dead dolphin washed up on Climping beach at 10am on New Years’ Day (Monday).

The local resident said: “It’s just sad because it’s a big animal and there could be many of them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A friend who runs a fishing boat said there’s a pod of dolphins or porpoises. It’s because there’s a lot of fish.

Most Popular
Military veteran Hamish Neathercoat said he was ‘extremely concerned’ to find a dead dolphin washed up on Climping beach at 10am on New Years’ Day (Monday). Photo contributedMilitary veteran Hamish Neathercoat said he was ‘extremely concerned’ to find a dead dolphin washed up on Climping beach at 10am on New Years’ Day (Monday). Photo contributed
Military veteran Hamish Neathercoat said he was ‘extremely concerned’ to find a dead dolphin washed up on Climping beach at 10am on New Years’ Day (Monday). Photo contributed

"To see them washed up as a carcass is a shame. I think somebody should take it away and give it a post-mortem. That’s what they normally do.

“I swim down down there all year round and a dolphin regularly joins me and swims over me. I just hope it’s not the one I swim with.”

A second dead dolphin reportedly washed up on Hove beach on New Years’ Eve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asked about the discovery on Climping beach, a spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “Marine wildlife fatalities during the early months of the year are expected and not unusual. This is mostly due to adverse weather and sea conditions, particularly if that creature is not at its strongest.”

Related topics:HoveArun District Council