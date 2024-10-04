Double award win for team who helped Lewes stream become an ‘oasis for wildlife’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lewes District Council has announced that the team behind the Cockshut Stream Restoration in Lewes is celebrating two wins in the South Downs National Park 2024 Design Awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said the restoration took place in Lewes Brooks with the realignment of the Cockshut chalk stream and the creation of six hectares of wetland.

The council added that the area has become ‘hugely popular’ with the district’s residents, calling it ‘an oasis for wildlife’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can see herons, kingfishers, egret, snipe and marsh harriers, as well as toads, sticklebacks, eels, frogs’ grass snakes and dragonfly.

Restoration work took place in Lewes Brooks with the realignment of the Cockshut chalk stream, as well as the creation of six hectares of wetland

Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, said: “I am thrilled that the vision, hard work and dedication of all those behind this stunning restoration project has been recognised in this way. We all know that the levels of nature depletion in the UK are stark, so to see this wetland already attracting such a wide range of wildlife and native plants, is incredibly exciting for anyone with an interest in improving biodiversity.”

The Cockshut Stream Restoration was nominated in two categories, winning the Landscape Category and receiving the People’s Choice Award voted for by members of the public.

The partners behind the new wetland include Lewes District Council, Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust and Lewes Railway Land Wildlife Trust. Funding was from South Downs National Park Authority, Veolia Environmental Trust and Lewes District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter King, director of the Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust, said: “We're delighted that the project has been recognised for it's place in the National Park but also that so many people are getting pleasure from it and thank them for taking the time to vote. The project showcases the power of partnership working in transforming landscapes into biodiversity hotspots and were looking forward to delivering more across the area.”

The wetland is open to all visitors and has raised walkways and bridges across the site. The council asks that dog walkers keep their pets on a lead.