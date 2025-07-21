'Drowning in the toxic tide' - Protestors meet in Littlehampton to demand action on plastic pollution

Protestors met in Littlehampton to demand action on plastic pollution.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campaigners along the South Coast decided to make their voices heard on Saturday (July 19), ahead of global plastics treaty negotiations.

The national day of action was organised by Surfers Against Sewage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said, ahead of the event: “The Surfers Against Sewage ‘The People vs Plastic’ campaign will see protestors descend on the UK’s beaches, city streets and everywhere in between to send a clear message: the government must act decisively to tackle plastic pollution at its source, to position the UK as a global leader in the fight against single-use plastics.

Ocean activists from Penzance to Porthcawl and 'everywhere in between' were encouraged to 'make their voices heard'. Photo: Surfers Against Sewage

“The campaign aims to ramp up the pressure on Government ahead of the global plastics treaty negotiations, reconvening in Geneva from 5-14 August. Earlier talks collapsed in South Korea, last year, with countries failing to agree on reducing plastic production. Campaigners say that a legally binding Global Plastics Treaty is urgently needed to cut pollution at its source and protect blue spaces.

“Ahead of the national day of action, communities from coast to city will host grassroots events, from ‘Trash Mobs’ in local schools to community-led cleans, building momentum for the nationwide protest.

"Data will be collected during the community cleans, which will help Surfers Against Sewage map the true scale of plastic pollution, and name the brands and retailers most to blame.”

A protest was held in Littlehampton at 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “We were pleased to support voluntary litter picking groups associated with the event with the removal of waste following their litter pick via our contract with Biffa.

“We value the efforts of all dedicated volunteers who lend their support to removing litter within the Arun district and raising awareness of the negative environmental impact that plastic pollution has on our district, including our beaches and seas.

“Arun District Council welcomes initiatives that helps reduce plastic waste such as ‘Extended Producer Responsibility’ introduced under the Environment Act 2021. The council has an effective waste and recycling collection system which is being extended under a new contract in 2026 – however, as ever, it relies on the public disposing of their waste and recycling through the collection system provided.”

Surfers Against Sewage is calling on the UK Government to ‘deliver on the goals’ of the treaty through ‘joined up and ambitious national plans’ to end plastic pollution, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Setting legally-binding targets to cut plastic pollution;

– Implementing an effective circular economy centred on reuse and refill, including the implementation of a comprehensive Deposit Return Scheme and introduction of binding reuse targets;

– Holding polluters to account by enforcing current laws and delivering Extended Producer Responsibility schemes that make polluters pay.

Giles Bristow, Chief Executive at Surfers Against Sewage said: “Broken promises, stalled progress, surging pollution. We are drowning in the toxic tide of plastic that continues to rise. Enough is enough, so we are rising up too. As families pack their buckets and spades and the summer holidays begin, there’s no better time to shine a light on the plastics choking our shores. The UK remains one of the worst offenders for generating single-use waste that travels the globe, and our government is still dawdling on action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Labour government pledged us a zero-waste future, we’re all ears, but we won’t settle for anything less.

“That’s why, on Saturday, July 19, as the school holidays get underway, we’re calling on ocean activists from Penzance to Porthcawl and everywhere in between to make their voices heard. Whether you’re clearing your favourite beach or marching through city streets, communities hold the power to drive change.

"With global plastics treaty negotiations just around the corner, we must turn up the heat. Together, we can become a force impossible for leaders, and polluters, to ignore.”

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) said the government is taking action to ‘end the throwaway culture’, by ‘promoting a circular economy where we reduce waste’. This includes introducing a ban on single-use vapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Defra spokesperson said: “For too long, plastic has littered our ocean and threatened our wildlife.

“We urgently need an ambitious international agreement to end plastic pollution by 2040 and are working hard with other countries to reach an agreement when negotiations resume in Geneva next month.”

The UK – an active member of the High Ambition Coalition to end plastic pollution – joined more than 85 countries in endorsing the Stand Up for Ambition statement at the 5th session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5). This took place from November 25 to December 1, 2024 in the Republic of Korea.

The UK also joined more than 90 countries in endorsing the 'Nice Wake-up Call' Ministerial Statement at the United Nations Ocean Conference in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defra said this demonstrated the ‘weight of support for an ambitious treaty’, to end plastic pollution and ‘our commitment to reaching an agreement’ at the resumed session of the negotiations in Geneva this August.