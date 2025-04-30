East Hoathly pressure group object to two planning applications citing ‘unacceptable levels of development’

They point out this is for the application to discharge the Agreement for the whole of the Stud. It would allow the building of new homes on Tourles Farm, Harrisons Field and the possibility of Hesmonds Village (2,000 homes) on the remainder of the Stud land.
They point out people can still object by email until May 5 and they recommend viewing a sample letter which they can cut and paste into an email and send it to: [email protected].
The text of the letter explains the original purpose of the Section 106 Agreement was to prevent the Hesmonds Stud business being broken up and becoming unviable.
This began, they state, when Wealden District Council allowed one of the four yards to be sold off for housing. The Section 106, they note, still serves a useful purpose and residents should reject any further 'salami slicing' of this business.
