East Hoathly with Halland Parish Council outlines its opposition to 275 homes plan

A Parish Council spokesperson said: "We know the community remains concerned about the impact of a further 275 homes being proposed on land owned by Hesmonds Stud. We know that much of your concern is focused on the negative impact this will have on our local services, school and community facilities.

"We share those concerns and recently resolved to meet with Wealden Council's (WDC) Planning Officer and the applicant's planning consultant. We also wanted to give you a quick guide to the planning process."

Councillors met WDC on June 17 reiterating their opposition to the proposal and convey concerns about its impact on the villages. They seek a S106 Agreement to provide investment in their priorities, including those identified in the Neighbourhood Plan. In other words, to mitigate against the harm caused by 275 homes on the edge of East Hoathly.

They noted WDC's planning officer will establish which (if any) of the parish priorities meet the criteria to qualify for S106 contributions and what sum is considered proportionate.

Matters raised at the meeting include investment in the pavilion and sports fields, investment in public transport, a fund to manage the new open space, clarity over the new school provision and what this means for the village.

They also requested improvements in phone and broadband services, funding to support capacity at the medical centre, assurances that affordable housing will be delivered and the sewage network has capacity to accommodate new development.

There were concerns about the lack of a strategic development plan for East Hoathly and the negative impact this will have on the village and beyond.

The council concluded: "We will not know if these items are included for S106 funding until WDC's planning officer has prepared their report. When the time comes, the committee will review this recommendation and consider the merits of the scheme, in accordance with national policy.

"We do not know what the recommendation will be. However, in the absence of a Five Year Housing Land Supply and a Local Plan, the case will likely be made for a presumption in favour of sustainable development.

We also believe that the applicant will submit an appeal should it be refused by the council. This means a Planning Inspector (without any link to the area) will be asked to review the decision, which in itself could be upheld or overturned.

The Parish Council, as a consultee, can indicate support or objection to planning applications. The responsibility for decision-making sits with the planning authority, Wealden District Council.

While doubting the viability of WDC and other authorities' definition of 'sustainability' the parish council maintains its objection. The spokesperson goes on: "Notwithstanding, we are a responsible authority and whilst maintaining our objection, we do so on the basis that there are likely to be further applications from the same landowner and it is in the interest of the community to fully engage with all stakeholders, whatever the outcome."