East Sussex beach ranked among top 50 in the country
Birling Gap was named by The Times and Sunday Times Best UK Beaches Guide as one of the top 50 beaches in the UK and one of the seven best beaches in the south of the country.
Chris Haslam, chief travel writer at The Times and Sunday Times, who visited the beach said of his list: "My Jack Russell, Dave T Dog, and I have journeyed 5,583 miles and explored 543 beaches.
"The 50 beaches that made our list are graced with outstanding natural beauty, superb infrastructure, and a clear sense of pride from those who live, work, and play there.
"Birling Gap is my pick of the clean beaches here (in the south): come on the ebb and descend the steps to a flinty foreshore and chalk reef with dazzling views of the Seven Sisters and Beachy Head.”
