Eastbourne allotment group prepares to host BBC programme

Eastbourne Allotments and Garden Society (EAGS) will host the BBC Radio 4 Gardeners' Question Time on July 19 at 5pm in the Welcome Building in Compton Street.

This is the first time the long-running programme has been recorded in Eastbourne in 30 years and allows amateur gardeners to put their questions to the BBC panel.

Two shows will be recorded from 6pm featuring a panel of experts including Matthew Pottage, Christine Walken and Ashley Edwards. The shows will be chaired by Peter Gibbs.

An EAGS spokesperson said, “We are very keen to showcase our beautiful town and the amazing allotments that we have here.

“We have around 1,200 plots in Eastbourne and are one of the largest, independently-run allotment societies in the country.”

Tickets are £4.50 and available from the allotment office and shop in Gorringe Road.