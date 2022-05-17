Eastbourne artists offer vegan tattoos for charity

Om Shanti Tattoo in Pevensey Road is hosting the event on Saturday, May 21, to raise money for Seahaven Wildlife Rescue.

People can choose from a range of designs which will be done with vegan ink.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from the rescue said, “We are really excited for this flash day that Seb at Om Shanti has arranged to raise much-needed funds for us.

Some of the designs on offer. Picture from @sebforesttattoo

“We are entirely voluntary and money raised will go directly towards the care of our wildlife casualties.

“Our work load has tripled over the last month with baby bird season now upon us. It costs us roughly £68 to rehabilitate each patient and some can exceed this depending on their care needs. This includes veterinary care, medication, food and bedding for the animals.”

The event begins at 10am and tattoo prices start at £40.

Seahaven Wildlife Rescue