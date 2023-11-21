Eastbourne Borough Council’s ‘Water Champion’. Councillor Jim Murray, has called for Southern Water to be ‘held accountable for a tsunami of waste polluting Eastbourne’s sea water’ following concerns from residents of the town.

Concerned residents from Eastbourne and surrounding towns attended a Full Council meeting to call for cleaner seas and waterways.

In Eastbourne during last year alone, reports shows sewage was discharged into the sea by Southern Water for 434 hours.

Continual calls for Southern Water to do more to improve the infrastructure to support cleaner water have now included asking Eastbourne Borough Council to propose a motion at Full Council demanding that Southern Water start the work needed to improve water quality.

The motion was proposed by Councillor Jim Murray, the council's water champion. He said: "It is time to hold Southern Water accountable for this tsunami of human waste polluting our sea water.

"This volume of waste and the frequency of discharges show that the discharges have become routine, rather than an emergency response to exceptional conditions.

"We must stop allowing them to profit at our expense and ensure that they improve the infrastructure to stop this happening in the future."

The motion was passed following the meeting.

Councillor Murray added: "I am pleased that the motion was passed unanimously, but a little disappointed that we could not get cross party support for such an important issue, mindful that it affects all our residents.

"However, we will keep working together with our partners and I look forward to enabling many changes that will support our local swimming groups and all others who take part in activities in the sea and rivers."

A spokesman for Southern Water said: “Last week we announced our £1.5 billion Cleaner Rivers & Seas Plan designed to slash storm releases to shellfish beds and bathing waters.

“Already between 2020 and 2025 we’re investing £3 billion. We announced a £16 million improvement scheme at our Eastbourne treatment works in 2019.