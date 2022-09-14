Eastbourne church demolition site discussed in Parliament
The site of a demolished church in Eastbourne has been discussed as a topic for development in Westminster.
Raised in the Affordable and Sustainable Housing debate last Thursday (September 8), MP Caroline Ansell asked what steps are being taken by the Church to provide ‘affordable, sustainable housing on its land’.
The Church Commissioners is a body which administers the property assets of the Church of England.
In reply, the Second Church Estates Commissioner, Andrew Selous, said: “The Church is looking to establish a new national housing association and to make use of Church-owned land to develop more affordable homes where we are able to, along with pod homes to house vulnerable people temporarily.”
Mrs Ansell replied by pointing out there were ‘mixed feelings’ among residents when the original St Elisabeth’s Church in Old Town was demolished and the religious community moved in next door.
The history dates back to 1928 when a Mrs Elisa Watson died and left £80,000 to the Diocese of Chichester for a church to be built in or near Eastbourne – St Elisabeth’s was created.
She said: “Demolition created a significant site in a prime location in a town where housing development opportunities are few and far between.”
Mrs Ansell then asked what progress has been made to ‘realise the potential on the site’.
Mr Selous said: “We are working with the local council, developers and the local community to find an appropriate housing scheme for this site.”
A statement from Eastbourne Borough Council said: “There has been some informal liaison with various interested parties. We remain committed to bringing forward appropriate development on this important site as soon as possible.”
Speaking after the debate, Mrs Ansell said: “There were mixed feelings in Eastbourne when the former St Elisabeth’s Church was finally demolished. It wasn’t classically beautiful but it was part of our landscape and for many, by dint of marriage or baptism, a very special place. A number of years has passed now though, and it is more than time for a new chapter.
“There is a huge opportunity here for something special. I want to see developers and planners reach out again to the local community with onsite open days to win support for the proposals to come. The Archbishop of Canterbury’s 2021 report, ‘Coming Home’ speaks of the Church’s commitment to help create truly affordable homes. I very much support this.
“At a time of escalating energy costs, the importance of designing and building sustainable, thermally efficient homes has never been clearer. That goes for the use of renewables like solar to power these homes too. I am hoping to see an exemplar of sustainable development rolled out on this site.
“Eastbourne needs more family homes and the footprint here is considerable; what I do not want to see is heavy density housing and an absence of green space. Our brownfield development opportunities in Eastbourne are few and far between and as this site represents an important opportunity, I am in contact with the Church Commissioners to find out more about how the project can move forward.”