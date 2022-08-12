Eastbourne cliff edge laybys closed due to ‘concerns around public safety’

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents noticed cones and bollards being put up to stop cars getting into the laybys along Beachy Head Road earlier this week (August 10).

Normally the laybys are popular with people wanting to enjoy the South Downs. However, people often get too close to the edge to get photographs which always sparks new warnings from authorities about the dangers of cliff falls and what can happen if you stand near the edge.

Eastbourne cliff edge laybys coned off for safety reasons (Photo by Alan FRASER @apoliticaleye)

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Due to concerns around public safety along the length of the cliffs from Beachy Head to Birling Gap, the parking laybys closest to the cliff edge have been closed.

"Traffic Regulations Orders are not required to close the laybys as they are not part of the highways network.