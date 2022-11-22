Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) has won a grant to examine using local timber for carbon zero homes.

The £200k grant from the Forestry Commission will be used by EBC to explore using local timber to create commercial products for the housing market. The commission support projects to encourage bringing more woods across the country into active management. Nationally, around 41 per cent of woodlands are not actively managed which can have an impact on biodiversity.

Councillor Colin Swansborough said: “This exciting project perfectly combines our management of the downland and woodlands around Eastbourne with our commitment to delivering zero carbon homes by 2030. Up until now English timber has been prohibitive to use as a housing material due to cost. With this grant, we will be working with our partners over the next 16 months to examine whether competitive products can be made from local timber.

“If successful, this project could act as a catalyst for investment, making English timber a mainstream product for both the social and private sector and demonstrate how practical action can impact climate change.”

Eastbourne council gets £200k to use local timber in zero carbon homes (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)