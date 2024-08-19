Eastbourne Council helps SMEs go green

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An upcoming council-created 'Building a Sustainable Future' event will provide valuable guidance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on green skills, retrofitting, grants and compliance with the new Building Safety Act 2024.

In line with the council's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, a 'Building a Sustainable Future' event will occur on Thursday, September 5, from 9am to 11.30am at The Green Hub, Hampden Park, BN23 6QU.

The event aims to help local businesses transition to greener practices, become aware of grants and meet new building safety regulations.

Key topics include:

Eastbourne Borough Council offices, 1 Grove Road.

CITB grants: Learn how to access workforce training and apprenticeship funding for your business.

Learn how to access workforce training and apprenticeship funding for your business. The Building Safety Act 2024: Understand how new safety regulations impact your projects.

Understand how new safety regulations impact your projects. Green skills in construction: Discover the increasing demand for low-carbon building materials and eco-friendly waste management practices.

Discover the increasing demand for low-carbon building materials and eco-friendly waste management practices. Retrofitting: Get guidance on improving energy efficiency in buildings and shifting to renewable energy sources.

Get guidance on improving energy efficiency in buildings and shifting to renewable energy sources. Sustainable work experience: Explore apprenticeships, training programs, and work experience opportunities.

Cabinet Member for Carbon Neutral 2030 and Water Champion Councillor Jim Murray says he wants to promote sustainability across businesses, homes, and transportation.

The council is actively involved in key initiatives trying to meet its Carbon Neutral by 2030 aims, including decarbonising housing stock, encouraging recycling, using solar energy, installing more electric charge points, limiting chemical use, monitoring air quality and engaging in carbon capture projects supporting the organisation Treebourne to plant and care for 1000 trees.

They have also secured 84 retrofits through the Home Upgrade Grant and have plans for affordable green housing in the town centre, featuring low-carbon heating, a green roof, and a sustainable travel plan.

Eastbourne Town Hall.

The council's partners include Eastbourne Eco Action Network (EEAN), the South Downs National Park, the Sussex Local Nature Partnership, the Universities of Brighton and Sussex, and neighbouring authorities and community groups.

A self-governing approach is also encouraged through apps like Giki Zero and Small99, which help businesses and individuals track carbon emissions.

As of December 2023, Eastbourne Council has achieved a 20% reduction in emissions since 2018/19, including a 16% decrease in gas consumption and a 30% drop in electricity use.

A recent (August 2024) Manchester University study said Eastbourne will likely achieve the Paris Agreement plan of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 but should "consider strategies for significantly limiting emissions growth from aviation and shipping."

Environment First at Airbourne 2024.

Eastbourne's councillors and partners, however, aim to be carbon-neutral by 2030. This event offers businesses the chance to network and play an important role in the fight against global warming.

With many SMEs in Eastbourne, early booking for the event is highly recommended due to limited capacity.