Eastbourne Council leader responds to MP's claims of raw sewage discharge from building

Eastbourne Borough Council Leader Stephen Holt has responded to claims by Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell that a council owned building in the town has discharged thousands of litres of raw sewage.

The town’s MP Caroline Ansell and Councillor Penny di Cara joined Southern Water’s misconnections team to see the misconnections work first hand and were updated on progress in finding sewage and wastewater pipes wrongly and illegally connected to surface water drainage.

During the visit the MP found the bathroom to be connected to surface water pipes that go straight into the sea taking untreated sewage and other waste items like toilet paper with it.

Caroline has already been told by Southern Water and the Environment Agency that misconnections are the reason why the seawater off the town is only Sufficient.

The town’s MP Caroline Ansell and Councillor Penny di Cara joined Southern Water’s misconnections team to see the misconnections work first hand and were updated on progress in finding sewage and wastewater pipes wrongly and illegally connected to surface water drainage but the claims have been refuted. Picture: Caroline Ansell

Caroline said: “All I want is to have Eastbourne’s water graded excellent. I will work in partnership with whoever can help me achieve that. I will also hold those authorities to account if they don’t.

“And this is an important point. The constant misrepresentation on water quality is damaging to our reputation as a visitor destination, it denies local people the confidence to go out and enjoy the water and to fully understand what the issues are."

During the visit, Caroline and Penny praised the misconnections team, led by Robert Butson, that has already found another misconnection on Grand Parade and others too have been discovered dating back to the 1940s.

“This is great investigative work by the team and brilliant news that such a significant misconnection has come to light,” Penny added.

Work to rectify this misconnection is underway and the team is continuing its work in the town.

However Councillor Stephen Holt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council has refuted the Eastbourne MP’s claims.

He said: “Our MP is clearly trying to fool Eastbourne residents into thinking that Southern Water’s 16,888 sewage dumps into the sea around Eastbourne are not responsible for beach closures, poor water quality and local swimmers having to dodge human faeces in the water.

“She wants us to believe that one misconnection in the town is responsible. Why is she taking the people of Eastbourne for fools? We all know the truth about Southern Water.

“The issue that the MP highlights is being fixed, the facilities in the building are not being used and I understand council officers are waiting for Southern Water to approve the final repairs necessary.

“Despite Southern Waters best efforts, our town remains the number one seafront destination for millions of people and it’s no coincidence that Conde Nast named Eastbourne the best seaside town in the UK and TimeOut selected Eastbourne as the best place to stay in the UK.

“Southern Water was responsible for 16,888 sewage spills in 2022, yet our MP talks repeatedly about misconnections being responsible for this tsunami of human waste polluting our sea water.

“In Eastbourne during last year alone, sewage was being discharged into the sea by Southern Water for a staggering 434 hours.