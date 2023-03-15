Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne environmentalist urges town to get involved with Earth Hour

An Eastbourne environmentalist has asked local residents to think about taking part in the upcoming Earth Hour.

By Jacob Panons
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:59 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:59 GMT

Earth Hour, which will take place at 8.30pm on Saturday, March 25, encourages people to spend 60 minutes doing something positive for the environment.

On the event’s website it says: “Since our beginnings in 2007, Earth Hour has been known for the ‘lights off’ moment, with individuals from around the globe switching off their lights to show symbolic support for the planet and to raise awareness of the environmental issues affecting it.”

Evie Sier, who has worked with Eastbourne Climate Coalition and Eastbourne Greenpeace, said she takes part in the annual event every year with her husband Rob.

She added: “When we look out of the window it seems everyone is carrying on with business as usual, and no other houses are in darkness. This year, when we are really at the 11th plus hour with the climate emergency, we cannot carry on with business as usual. So I felt there was a need to get more people involved.

"I have shared the event widely on all my social media and told all the people I know, and also sent it round our street WhatsApp group. If everyone who reads this article does the same perhaps we will see a difference when we look out of the window."

Eastbourne residents can register their interest or discover more ideas about what they can do to be more environmentally friendly on the Earth Hour website.

