Eastbourne floodgates to be closed due to ‘ongoing rough seas and southerly winds’

Floodgates in Eastbourne will be closed due to ‘ongoing rough seas and southerly winds’, the council said.

On social media this morning (Friday, November 25) an Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) spokesperson said: “Due to ongoing rough seas and southerly winds we'll be closing the floodgates along the promenade between the Pavilion café and the pier over the weekend.”

The gates will close prior to high tide this evening and will reopen on Monday morning (November 28), according to the council.

A council spokesperson added: “The closure of the floodgates is a precautionary measure that we often take if the tide and forecast weather conditions present a risk of localised flooding.

The view over Eastbourne seafront

