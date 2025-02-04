Eastbourne MP meets with Southern Water bosses after ‘outrageous’ bill increase

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde has met with Southern Water bosses after the company announced an ‘outrageous’ bill increase.

In the meeting on January 31, Eastbourne’s MP voiced the strong opposition he’d received from residents.

Southern Water customers who pay for water and wastewater services can expect a 9% rise, from £1.20 per day (£439 per year) to £1.31 per day (£479 per year). Meanwhile, water only bills will go up by 7.7% and waste only by 10%.

In a statement, Southern Water said that the price increase was due to ‘customer demand to go further and faster with service improvements and investment in new infrastructure’ as well as the ‘ongoing economic pressures, household bills for water and waste’.

Katy Taylor, Southern Water’s Chief Customer Officer, added: “We completely understand the concerns that will be raised among our communities about this upcoming bill rise. We know household budgets remain under considerable pressure, and that times continue to be hard for many families, so any move to increase charges is never taken lightly.”

Southern Water has agreed to visit Eastbourne in April as part of their public roadshow, giving residents a chance to make their voices heard.

In a statement, Mr Babarinde added: “In Eastbourne, we are blessed with 94 beautiful beaches. Under the last Government, our water quality has dropped from ‘excellent’ in 2015 to a low of ‘satisfactory, undermining our coastline.

“It is outrageous that we are all being forced to pay more, while water companies fail to invest properly and protect our environment. I made this clear in my meeting with Southern Water bosses.”