Eastbourne MP visits Sussex offshore wind farm

Caroline Ansell visited the Rampion Offshore Wind Farm last week which is made up of 116 turbines and powers nearly half of the homes in Sussex – saving nearly 600,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Operator RWE showed the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Environment around and explained how the farm works. Plans for an extension to Rampion were also shared with the group. This would bring more renewable power generation and job opportunities to Sussex.

The farm’s operations and maintenance base built at Newhaven Port is home to a 60-strong team of wind turbine technicians, apprentices, engineers, marine workers and administrative staff.

Caroline Ansell at the wind farm

Mrs Ansell said, “It was an amazing opportunity to see Rampion in action and see the majestic turbines generating clean energy for half the homes in Sussex and for tens of thousands of homes in Eastbourne.

“There are plans for a second array – Rampion 2 – in the pipeline and this is a really important part of our cleaner, more sustainable, more secure energy future.

“The war in Ukraine has made the case for a homegrown clean energy mix very pressing. I support the government’s British energy strategy, of which offshore wind in Sussex is very much part.”

Tom Glover, UK country chair at RWE, said, “We were delighted to have the opportunity to host Parliamentarians on a trip to the Rampion Offshore Wind Farm last week.

"Rampion is playing a positive role in providing clean, green, renewable power to communities across Sussex, alongside new jobs and investment at Newhaven Port and a £3m community benefits package that supports local charities and organisations.

"Offshore wind is fast becoming the backbone of our energy system, and is shaping up to play an even greater role in securing the UK’s future clean, affordable power supplies.

"RWE, as operator of the Rampion Offshore Wind Farm and a global pioneer of offshore wind, is investing up to £15bn in the UK’s green infrastructure by 2030 as a leading partner in the delivery of the government’s offshore wind aspirations.”