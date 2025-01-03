Eastbourne named second best spot in UK for seeing a shooting star in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne has been named as the second best spot in the UK to see a shooting star in 2025 in a recent study.

As the dark evenings set in, a new study has named the best UK regions to see a shooting star, based on the visibility of their skies.

The research, conducted by JeffBet, awarded 100 UK towns and cities a score out of 100, based on their levels of artificial brightness, air pollution, and cloud cover. These scores were then totalled to determine the nation’s stargazing capitals.

Eastbourne ranked in second with a score of 72.1 out of 100, 26% higher than the national average.

Dundee came out on top and scored 73.1 out of 100 and has the lowest air pollution levels in the ranking. The Scottish city performed 28% better in the ranking than the national average (57.3 out of 100).

Chelmsford in Essex came third, with a score of 72.09 out of 100, also 26% above the national average. Limited cloud cover and low artificial light levels launch the city into third place, giving locals a great chance at spotting a shooting star.

A spokesperson from JeffBet has offered advice on finding the best stargazing spot this winter: “While we often view the earlier sunset as a sad thing, it offers people a unique chance to go stargazing much earlier in the evening. If you’re going to head out before dinner, remote areas with fewer streetlights, cars, and houses, will grant you a better view.

“Remember to wrap up warm and bring torches to help light your way. Opt to head outside on a clear, cloudless evening, ideally avoiding a fuller moon, as this will overpower your view of the stars.

“The most important thing is to be patient. Shooting stars are far more common than people think, so in a dark sky area, you have a great chance of catching one. If you can’t see clearly at first, give your eyes time to settle, and you’ll likely spot whole constellations you couldn’t see moments before. The winter may be cold and dark, but it is the best time of year for stargazing, particularly in the areas identified in this study.”