Eastbourne park up for a national award

Hampden Park is in the running for the Fields in Trust (FIT) award.

FIT says: “It is beautiful, full of trees and wildlife and a great area for elderly and children alike to go to, and enjoy. Fields for sport, play-area for little ones and tennis and bowls for the adults. Then there is the pond full of wildlife and the woods nearby.”

Members of the public can vote for their favourite park until August 18 then the parks with the most votes in each of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be named National Favourites and the overall winner the UK's Favourite Park 2022.

Hampden Park (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Any park placing within the top 20 per cent of nominations will receive recognition as a Local Favourite.

Resident Wendy Carter said: “I voted for Hampden Park because it is a beautiful oasis of trees, water and open spaces ideal for families and individuals alike.

"I am in my 70s with a dog and my grandson is three years old and we both love it there – the wild birds, butterflies and plants.

“There’s plenty of space for the children and adults to exercise and socialise – tennis, bowls, play area, skate park and playing fields even a cafe. The icing on the cake would be a park warden maybe around the pond area to stop fishing and loose dogs from upsetting the wildlife. We have lost so much green space this oasis is a gem.”