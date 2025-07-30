Eastbourne residents’ frustration over ‘severely overgrown’ grass verges

Eastbourne residents have ‘resorted’ to cutting grass verges outside their homes amid ongoing frustration with the council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Horn, of Milnthorpe Road, said the town ‘looks shocking’ due to ‘severely overgrown’ grass verges.

“When tourists come to the town I am sure many people find the state of the town embarrassing,” he said.

"The whole area looks shocking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grass verge in Meads, Eastbourne. Photo: staff

"A number of residents including myself have resorted to cutting the verges outside our properties, and whilst I have no objection to doing this, others are unable.”

The town’s MP, Josh Babarinde, recently mentioned the town’s grass verges in Parliament.

He said: “Eastbourne’s streets are being blighted by severely overgrown grass verges which attract litter, anti-social behaviour and crime.”

"Will the minister join me in urging Conservative-run East Sussex County Council to urgently get a grip of verge maintenance in Eastbourne to help make our grass great again?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Sussex Highways delivers maintenance on behalf of East Sussex County Council.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “Until earlier this year Eastbourne Borough Council managed verge grass cutting across the borough, carrying out eight cuts per year.

“However, following a decision by the borough council in April to hand back responsibility for grass cutting to East Sussex Highways, we reverted to two cuts per year in line with our current urban grass cutting policy.

The first grass cut in Eastbourne was completed in April, and the second cut is scheduled to start in mid August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All local borough, district, town and parish councils have the option to take on responsibility for urban grass cutting themselves or to pay us for additional cuts, although these options have not been taken up in Eastbourne.

“We also continue to fulfil our statutory duty to cut grass as and when required when there is a road safety requirement to do so, such as at junctions.

“Residents can check when the grass in their area will be cut or report any safety concerns on the East Sussex Highways website.”