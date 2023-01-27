Eastbourne seafront lighting is a ‘complete and utter mess’ says resident

Eastbourne residents and councillors are discussing the topic of seafront lighting yet again.

The issue or seafront lighting has been raised before – most recently in January 2022 a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said: “Floodlighting that is already in place along the promenade will remain in operation during this time. Once completed, work will then begin on the wide-scale replacement of underground electrical cables and the lamp columns between the Wish Tower and the pier.”

However, the problem is being discussed again. Councillor Robert Smart, Bob Cookson (lighting expert), Mark Holland (seafront accommodation provider) and Bradley Coleiro-Swain (production electrician) went to check out the promenade lighting last weekend (January 22). The tour was arranged by the Friends of Eastbourne Seafront.

Cllr Smart said the seafront lighting has been ‘neglected over many years’. He said: “The lighting is most unwelcoming and is a disgraceful advert for a top tourist destination. It poses a safety risk for tourists and residents.”

L-R: Bob Cookson, Cllr Smart, Bradley Coleiro-Swain, Mark Holland

Bradley said: “On my visit I saw a serious and embarrassing lack of maintenance and more important to me, the missing element is the lack of a unified design or message. The west of pier seafront lighting is boring, ugly and uncoordinated. It’s in urgent need of reform if we ever plan on selling Eastbourne as the beautiful and artistic place it is!”

Bob Cookson said there’s a number of areas with issues that have been ongoing for four years. He said: “It seems to all have gone into decline. It’s a complete and utter mess. I want to see Eastbourne lights working like they used to.”

Gaynor Sedgwick, chair of Friends of Eastbourne Seafront, said: “It looks very shabby and it’s dangerous. Guests staying here don’t want to walk along the seafront because it’s so dark. The lights are out and it’s pitch black - it needs to be addressed.”

She also said the group is arranging a tour of the promenade for more councillors to explain the issue next week (February 1/2).

Cllr Colin Swansborough, lead EBC member for place services, said: “The council has around three miles of lighting along the seafront, with a mix of festoon style and lamp columns and different ownerships (mainly between East Sussex County Council and EBC), so it is a complex and significant infrastructure for the council to manage. We estimate it also costs around £1,000 per week to run the lighting.

“We have prioritised the renewal and upgrade of the lighting from Wish Tower to the Pier which has involved a complete replacement of the underground cabling along the seafront and new lamp columns, lamp heads and festoon lighting in this section – so it has been a major project but I am pleased to say it should be completed for spring. The intention was always that we would then look at the rest of the seafront and develop an ongoing refurbishment plan to upgrade the lighting and infrastructure to support the council’s net zero aims.

“Having undertaken the current seafront lighting project, we have learnt a lot about the condition of the infrastructure and we know that some areas of the eastern section of the seafront lighting may require extensive works to future proof them. The extent of works required will become apparent as the plan is developed, in the meantime we are looking to see what repairs we can make to address failed lighting. We are continuing to focus on the seafront lighting.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council (ESCC) said: “There are no faults with ESCC streetlights along Grand Parade on Eastbourne seafront.

“The streetlights along Royal Parade are the responsibility of EBC, although East Sussex Highways is contracted to carry out general maintenance repairs. We have advised EBC that several lights need replacing but have not been instructed to carry out the works.”