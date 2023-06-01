Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne to celebrate World Refill Day on June 16

On World Refill Day, Eastbourne’s Mayor will be declaring “open” the most recently installed drinking water refill stations in the town. This will be a rolling ceremony, visiting seven or eight locations.
By Oliver SternoContributor
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:43 BST
One of our "Dolphins" ~ Fisherman's Green. Ceremony at 3pm One of our "Dolphins" ~ Fisherman's Green. Ceremony at 3pm
One of our "Dolphins" ~ Fisherman's Green. Ceremony at 3pm

Plastic Free Eastbourne, working with Refill Eastbourne, have been installing drinking water refill stations across the town.

They are contributing to the network of about 70 refill stations in Eastbourne. This is part of the national network. Some of these refill stations also form part of our coastal network, locally known as “Spring Water Way”.

The aim of this project is to encourage our townspeople and visitors to use refillable bottles and reject single-use plastic bottles ~ these bottles are one of the most frequently found items of litter during litter picks and beach cleans around the country.

The equivalent volume of water from a single-use plastic bottle costs 500 times more than that from a tap.

Plastic Free Eastbourne’s Oliver Sterno said: “To celebrate World Refill Day we are holding a rolling Opening Ceremony at seven of our recently installed Refill Stations. Our Mayor will be declaring each station "open" in turn. Our MP Caroline Ansell has been invited as have individual benefactors who have helped fund this project.”

Everyone is welcome to come to at least one of these ceremonies. The programme is: 9am Helen Gardens, Meads; 10am Old Town Rec, Old Town; 11am Gildredge Park, Upperton; 12noon Devonshire Quarter, Meads; 2pm Langney Shopping Centre, St Anthony's; 3pm Fisherman's Green, Devonshire; 4pm Perc, Prince's Park, Devonshire.

