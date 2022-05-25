Eastbourne tree planting project will be a ‘lasting legacy’ of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The ‘Queen’s Green Canopy in Eastbourne’ will include the planting of new trees from Butts Brow to Black Robin Farm and down to the sea.

Local groups, businesses and individuals are being invited to support the scheme by donating to the project by visiting www.eastbournejgc.org

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne Borough Council leader David Tutt said, “I am delighted that this wonderful initiative has already attracted so much interest from the community, with groups in Ratton, Old Town and Meads and the Royal Eastbourne Golf Club coming together to support the initiative.

Treebourne volunteers in action

"I would encourage as many local people as possible to consider donating towards the project – no matter the size, every contribution will be hugely beneficial.

“Schools across Eastbourne will be involved on the hillside so that children in the town can have a place where they can enjoy and learn about the natural world.

"It is so important that we are instilling the importance of caring for the environment in our young people and I am confident this project will capture the imagination of people of all ages”.

Eastbourne-based voluntary action charity 3VA is helping coordinate the various organisations’ involvement in the project and Treebourne, the local environmental charity which has been involved in tree planting across the town in recent years, will be carrying out much of the planting.

Treebourne co-founder Adam Rose said, “It will be exciting to watch this ten-year project develop and to see the benefits it brings to the area in terms of biodiversity and carbon capture.

"I am immensely grateful to the team of Treebourne volunteers who will be on-hand to carry out much of the planting that takes place.”

Lord Ralph Lucas, chair of the organising committee, added, “When this is complete, Eastbourne will not only have a beautiful new walk but also more diverse flora and fauna in the area.