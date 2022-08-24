Electric vehicle charging points in West Sussex: Experts answer your questions

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Run in partnership with Adur and Worthing, Arun, Crawley, Horsham, and Mid Sussex district and borough councils, West Sussex residents will see thousands of charge points installed on streets, in public sector car parks and on community facilities across the county within the next ten years.

UK-based Connected Kerb is fully funding the project and will also manage and maintain the charge points on an ongoing basis. The company has extensive experience of working with local authorities and public sector organisations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with many people unsure if EVs are for them, we’ve asked EV charging station experts Connected Kerb to answer some of your questions.

June launch: representatives from West Sussex County Council, Adur and Worthing Councils, Arun District Council, Crawley Borough Council, Horsham District Council, Mid Sussex District Council and Connected Kerb joined in celebrating the launch of the largest-ever local authority roll-out of electric vehicle charging points in the UK in June

Why should I choose an electric vehicle?

Up until now the purchase cost of an electric vehicle has put off potential buyers but this is certainly coming down.

Over time they offer lower running and maintenance costs and an easier, more convenient drive making less noise. T

hey produce fewer emissions meaning they are better for the environment and there are benefits including government grants and vehicle tax exemptions which can be explored.

Will there be enough charge points for everyone?

The aim is for residents without access to off-street parking, to have a charge point within a few minutes of their home.

There are currently 39 live Connected Kerb charging points in West Sussex and we are actively working to roll out hundreds more over the next 12 months.

We will deploy hubs of charge points meaning that where a charge point is in use, there should be another nearby.

How long does it take to charge an electric vehicle?

The time it takes to charge depends on your car battery size, which can vary greatly.

Our 7kW charge points take nine-to-ten hours on average, to charge an electric car from zero per cent to 100 per cent.

Who is funding installation and maintenance of the charge points?

The contract with Connected Kerb is a 100 per cent concession contract, meaning that the County Council and other partners are not required to contribute any funding towards this project.

What energy will be used to power the charge points?

The charge points will be powered with 100 per cent renewable energy, primarily from wind, solar and hydro (water) sources.

How do I find a charge point once they are installed?

You can download the Connected Kerb app via the Appstore or Google Play to locate charge points near you. You can also find details on Zap-Map (zap-map.com) by using the network filter.

What impact will it have on the pavement?